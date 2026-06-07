Shubman Gill enters elite list, continues red-hot form with stellar ton against Afghanistan

New Delhi:

The Indian team was exceptional as they took on Afghanistan in the only Test of the ongoing multi-format series. The two sides met at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, from June 6, and the Indian team kicked off the clash by coming in to bat first.

There were several star performers for India on the first day, and the performance of skipper Shubman Gill stood out for the hosts. Coming out to bat after the fall of two wickets, Gill performed exceptionally well, completing his century and going unbeaten on a score of 103* runs in 143 deliveries as the first day of the clash ended.

Completing his ton, Gill also entered an elite list as he now sits in fifth place in the list of skippers to hit the most hundreds for India in Test cricket. Gill’s performance, combined with Pant’s half-century, Sai Sudharsan’s 81-run knock, and KL Rahul scoring a ton, saw team India post 368 runs with the loss of three wickets by the end of day 1.

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KL Rahul opens up on how the pitch can fare in coming days

After the end of the first day, star batter KL Rahul took centre stage and talked about how the pitch in play can develop as the days pass in Mullanpur. Rahul opined that considering the nature of the pitch, it can go on to support good bowling as time passes.

“No, I think it will assist a bit of good bowling. I think even the fast bowlers will be in the game because the cracks are opening up and the soil is not really hard. It's a loose kind of soil on top. So I think there will be a lot of uneven bounce going ahead in the game. Anyone who can bowl over the top as a spinner and vary their pace and keep the wickets in play, I think they'll find it rewarding and there will definitely be some help. There's a bit of rough as well,” Rahul said after the day.

Most hundreds as captain for India in Tests:

20 - Virat Kohli (113 inns)

11 - Sunil Gavaskar (74 inns)

9 - Mohd. Azharuddin (78 inns)

7 - Sachin Tendulkar (43 inns)

6 - Shubman Gill (15 inns)*

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