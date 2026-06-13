Shubman Gill enters elite list, achieves huge feat with stellar performance against Afghanistan

New Delhi:

The Indian team performed exceptionally well in the first ODI of the ongoing series against Afghanistan. The two sides met at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on June 13, and skipper Shubman Gill sat at the forefront of the victory.

The clash began with Afghanistan coming in to bat first, and the side posted a total of 194 runs in the first innings. Chasing down the target, Shubman Gill performed brilliantly and scored 84* runs to his name as India chased down the target and won the game by seven wickets.

In doing so, Shubman Gill also became the second fastest player by innings to complete 3000 ODI runs. It is worth noting that it took a total of 62 innings for Gill to reach 3000 ODI runs. He only sits behind Hashim Amla on the list, who achieved the feat in 57 innings. Gill opened the innings for India and stayed on the crease until the end, helping the Men in Blue finish the game and take the advantage in the series.

Fastest to 3000 ODI runs (by innings)

57 - Hashim Amla

62 - Shubman Gill

67 - Shai Hope

67 - Fakhar Zaman

67 - Imam-ul-Haq

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Shubman Gill weighed in on his performance after the game

Helping India win the game by seven wickets, Shubman Gill took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance in the clash. He opined how the clash felt like a T20 match, heaping praise on the knock of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who completed his century in the first innings of the game.

“I mean, it was kind of a T20 game, I think the way we started and then they pulled the game away from us. Gurbaz batted brilliantly, the way he got his century was brilliant. But I think the way we pulled back in the middle overs and the death overs was brilliant. Honestly, I think it was a brilliant wicket to bat on. It was, as the match went on, even when we were bowling, there was a little bit of grip for the spinners. When they were bowling, the ball was coming on pretty nicely,” Gill said after the game.

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