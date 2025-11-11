Shubman Gill engages in intense training ahead of South Africa Test, Dhruv Jurel in contention to play India captain Shubman Gill led an intense nets session ahead of the first Test against South Africa, working on his technique after a lean white-ball run. With pitch concerns and selection debates around No. 3, India prepare for a tough Eden Gardens challenge.

Kolkata:

Transitioning from white-ball fatigue to the grind of Test cricket, India captain Shubman Gill spent nearly 90 minutes fine-tuning his technique in an extended net session on Tuesday, ahead of the first Test against South Africa starting Friday, November 14.

Gill, who led India to a clean sweep over the West Indies earlier this year with a fifty and an unbeaten century, has endured a lean patch in limited-overs cricket, managing just one fifty-plus score across eight innings in Australia. Determined to rediscover rhythm, he was among the earliest to arrive for practice and the last to leave.

According to PTI, before he padded up, Gill held a detailed discussion with coaches near the High Court End, seemingly reviewing his batting approach. Once in the nets, he first tackled spin from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, focusing on playing along the ground. He later faced Jasprit Bumrah and other seamers under the watchful eye of bowling coach Morne Morkel, who also sent down a few sharp deliveries himself.

Spotlight on Sai Sudharsan and No. 3 Debate

Among the batters, Sai Sudharsan drew attention with a focused stint at the centre wicket. Despite modest returns in India A’s recent series against South Africa A, the Tamil Nadu left-hander continues to be backed for the No. 3 spot. However, his place remains under scrutiny with Dhruv Jurel in prolific form.

Jurel, who averages nearly 48 in Tests and recently struck twin hundreds in an A-series match, could be drafted as a specialist batter if Rishabh Pant reclaims wicketkeeping duties. The rest of the India A contingent, including KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav, opted out of the optional session after joining late.

Bumrah bowled briefly, focusing on rhythm rather than intensity, while displaying no apparent discomfort despite light strapping on his right knee.

Eden Gardens pitch update

While CAB president Sourav Ganguly clarified there was no demand for a turning track, India may still face a trial by pace and spin. The Proteas, buoyed by a recent 1-1 draw in Pakistan, boast a balanced attack led by Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and spinners Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, and Senuran Muthusamy, the latter fresh off a Player-of-the-Series performance.