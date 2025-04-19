Shubman Gill drops update on Kagiso Rabada's potential return date in IPL 2025 during DC clash Kagiso Rabada played two matches for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2025 and went back home due to personal reasons. GT captain Shubman Gill dropped an update on Rabada's potential return to IPL 2025 during his team's clash against Delhi Capitals.

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans have been missing the services of South African speedster Kagiso Rabada in the Indian Premier League 2025 for some time now. Rabada, a lynchpin in the bowling department for the Titans, left the GT squad and flew home for personal reasons after playing a couple of matches in the tournament.

GT assistant coach Aashish Kapoor had hoped for Rabada's return but was unsure when the Proteas pacer would return to re-join them. "We are just waiting for him," Kapoor said on Rabada on the eve of GT's game against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad. "He might return. He's got some family, personal problems, for which he's gone. Once he's sorted out with that, if it's sorted out in time, he will be back. But we don't know when. We are just waiting as everyone is."

Meanwhile, GT captain Shubman Gill also hoped for Rabada to return around 10 days. "We will bowl first. It is very hot. The wicket looks very good. If you won't keep much grass, it would crack up. Things have been going well. We don't think much about the past. It is about turning up on the day. It takes a couple of weeks for the team to gel in. We are going with the same team. Hopefully, Rabada will come back in 10 days or so," Gill said at the toss.

Meanwhile, DC captain Axar Patel stated that he also wanted to bowl first. Delhi, meanwhile, have dropped the out-of-form Jake Fraser-McGurk from the Playing XI. " I also wanted to field. I was confused as it was that hot. I was a little skeptical due to the weather. The bowlers might get tired under the sun. We will look to score well and look to defend. We wanted a good start. We wanted to focus on the process. We are focussing on our process and execution. We keep talking about improvements. The dressing room atmosphere has been good. It is important to be clear in your ideas. We have given them clear roles. You might get success sometimes and sometimes you won't get it. Jake is not playing."

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar, Karim Janat