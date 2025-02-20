Shubman Gill creates history, becomes fastest Indian cricketer to hit eight ODI centuries Shubman Gill created history against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy, as the youngster took the fewest innings to score eight ODI centuries. He was adjudged Player of the Match as India won the match by 60 runs.

Shubman Gill made an unbeaten 101 runs as India defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in their opening game of the Champions Trophy. Batting first, the Najmul Shanto-led side struggled heavily, as they were reduced to 35 for five at one point. However, Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali stitched a remarkable partnership of 154 runs to help the Bangla Tigers post 228 runs in the first innings.

India captain Rohit Sharma opened the innings with a cluster of boundaries. Gill, on the other hand, took some to settle down. After Rohit departed scoring 41 runs, Virat Kohli joined him in the middle and that’s when the youngster started changing his gears. However, two quick wickets of Kohli and Shreyas Iyer forced him to adjust his strategy. He eventually completed his century in 125 deliveries.

It was Gill’s slowest ton in ODI career and overall, it was the joint third-slowest century by an Indian in the format since 2010. Sachin Tendulkar took 128 deliveries to complete his century against Bangladesh in 2012, which is the slowest since 2010. Rohit’s century against South Africa in 2019 ranks second, followed by Manoj Tiwary’s ton against Sri Lanka and Gill’s against Bangladesh.

Nevertheless, Gill also created history as he took the fewest innings to score eight centuries by an Indian in ODI cricket. The 25-year-old took 51 innings to score eight tons while Shikhar Dhawan stands second as the southpaw took 57.

Gill opens up on his match-winning knock

Gill was adjudged Player of the Match for his scintillating century. Reflecting on the performance, the youngster noted that it was one of the most satisfying knocks that he played and was happy to have scored his first century in ICC tournaments.

“Definitely one of my most satisfying innings that I have played and my first century in ICC events. Very satisfying and very happy with the way I performed. It's not easy to hit down the ground, so we just keep rotating the strike. At one point, there was a bit of pressure on us. The message was sent from outside that I have to try to bat till the end and that's what I tried to do,” Gill said.