Shubman Gill continues to struggle in T20Is, will Sanju Samson get a chance in next game? Shubman Gill might be the vice-captain of India's T20I team, but his form in the shortest format is worrying ahead of the T20 World Cup. He bagged a golden duck in the second T20I after scoring only four runs in the first T20I. Will Samson get a go at some stage in the series?

Chandigarh:

India created a 'Shubman Gill' problem when Sanju Samson was doing extremely well while opening the innings in T20Is and have found themselves in trouble with only eight games to go before the T20 World Cup. The vice-captain of the team is struggling to score runs consistently at the top of the order and Samson, bereft of chances, is nowhere in the scene at the moment despite being in the squad.

When Gill was brought back into the T20I team as a vice-captain, it was told that Samson was only the makeshift opener. But the latter was in superb form, having amassed 522 runs in 17 innings at an average of 32 and a strike rate of around 180. Samson also smashed three centuries at the top of the order, staking his claim for a permanent role as an opener.

Shubman Gill's performance in T20Is since comeback to T20I side

Matches Innings Runs Strike Rate 30+ scores Highest score Ducks 14 14 263 142.93 3 47 1

However, the selectors and the team management had other ideas and tinkered the line-up for no reason. The result?

Gill has notched up only three 30+ scores in 14 innings since making a comeback in the T20I squad. He has scored 263 runs off 184 deliveries at a strike rate of 142.93 in 14 innings. While the numbers look decent, to be fair on Gill, Samson was performing much better than him.

Sanju Samson's record as opener in T20Is

Matches Innings Runs Strike Rate 30+ scores Centuries Ducks 17 17 522 180 4 3 3

Will Samson finally get a chance?

14 innings is a good enough sample size to judge a player based on form and Samson's 17 innings is also proof that India should go back to their earlier opening combination. Samson and Abhishek Sharma complemented each other really well and might flourish again at the top of the order.

With only eight matches to go before the T20 World Cup, India must go back to Samson and give him some time to adjust to the role he prospered in before Gill took over.

But the big question is, will they do it?

Also Read