Shubman Gill continues red-hot form, smacks 11th ODI century in mammoth run-chase against WI

India and the West Indies continued their ongoing ODI series by taking on each other at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on September 30. The clash began with India bowling first after winning the toss, and while a good showing was anticipated from the side, the West Indies’ batting attack proved to be too much to handle as they posted a total of 405 runs in the first innings.

Chasing down the target, team India put forth a marvellous performance. The duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opened the innings, and continuing his red-hot form, Shubman Gill scored yet another century. Smashing his 11th ODI century, Gill once again led from the front and provided India with just the start that they needed.

It is also worth noting that with his brilliant knock, Shubman Gill completed 2000 runs in ODI cricket on home soil. Doing so, he became the fastest player to cross 2000 ODI runs at home, achieving the feat in just 33 innings, breaking the record of Desmond Haynes, who achieved the feat in 36 innings.

Gill-Rohit lead India’s charge in Guwahati

Speaking of the game, the West Indies performed brilliantly with the bat in the first innings. The trio of John Campbell, Amir Jangoo, and Shai Hope all hit centuries in the first innings and propelled the West Indies to a score of 405 runs, giving India the mammoth target of 406 to chase.

As for the run chase, the duo of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma have led the Indian team from the front. Both stars completed their centuries in the game and powered India towards the mammoth target.

It could be interesting to see how the two batters continue in the latter stages of the run chase, as India look set to chase down their biggest ever total. Notably, the Indian team have chased down a target of 360 runs as their highest, and they look set to chase down a target of 406 runs as well, which would set a new record for the Men in Blue.

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