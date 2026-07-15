Shubman Gill closes in on World No.1 ODI ranking, Axar Patel storms into top 10 after England brilliance

New Delhi:

India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill closed in on the World No.1 ODI rankings for batters after making ground on the top-ranked Daryl Mitchell in the latest ICC rankings on Wednesday, July 14. Gill continued his stellar run in the format as he smashed an unbeaten 80 before retiring hurt midway during India's chase of 259 against England in the first ODI in Birmingham.

The India ODI skipper gained 12 rating points from 793 to reach to 803 and move within touching distance of Mitchell, who holds the No.1 spot with 814 ratings. Gill held the World No.1 ranking on two occasions, once in late 2023 and then in early 2025 and now breathes down Mitchell's neck as the race for the top spot intensifies.

Mitchell is also in action in a five-match ODI series against the West Indies and has scored 65 and 28 in the two matches so far. The New Zealand all-rounder has lost one rating point from 815 but has three more ODIs up his sleeve to try to keep the lead, while Gill has two more to go and while he retired hurt midway, there are hopes he would be fit for the remainder of the matches. He was seen walking fine during the post-match handshakes after India won the series opener by six wickets.

Axar Patel into top 10 of all-rounders' rankings

Meanwhile, Axar Patel has stormed into the top 10 of the ICC rankings for all-rounders after his brilliance against England in the opener. He picked up four wickets and scored a half-century as India won by six wickets. The Gujarat-born was rewarded for his performance as he won the Player of the Match and has now also made gains in the ICC rankings.

Axar has jumped three places from 12th to reach No.9 in the all-rounders' rankings. He went past USA's Milind Kumar, Pakistan's Salman Agha and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga with his latest stride and has 213 ratings to his name. Axar is already the highest-ranked Indian all-rounder, well clear of Ravindra Jadeja, who lost two places to slip to 17th after not being selected for the England ODIs.

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