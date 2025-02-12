Shubman Gill closes in Babar Azam's No.1 spot in updated ICC ODI batter rankings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill

Star India batter Shubman Gill has been in stellar form as of late. Taking on England in the ongoing three-game ODI series, Gill managed to amass 87 at Nagpur and 60 at Cuttack, helping the Men in Blue gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

With a brilliant performance in the first two ODIs, Shubman Gill has reached ever closer to the No. 1 spot in the ICC men's ODI batter rankings. Previously in third place, Gill now sits in the second spot with a rating of 781. Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam still sits in the first spot with a rating of 786.

Furthermore, India skipper Rohit Sharma dropped down one spot into third with a rating of 773. It is worth noting that Rohit looked to be in exceptional form in the Cuttack clash, scoring an exceptional century. However, despite his knock, he dropped down one spot but is still within catching distance of Gill and Babar. Ireland's Harry Tector cracked the top five and now occupies the fourth spot, just ahead of South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen.

Interestingly, Shubman Gill is well on his way to taking the No. 1 crown from Babar Azam, considering that the star batter performed exceptionally well against England in the third ODI of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Opening the innings in the third ODI, Gill amassed 112 runs in 102 deliveries, helping the Men in Blue post a total of 356 runs. To retain his spot at the top, Babar Azam will have to perform at the peak of his powers in his upcoming game. Furthermore, after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal at just one run in the third England ODI, the Indian skipper is expected to lose some points in the standings as well.