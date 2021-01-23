Camp with Yuvraj Singh was 'very useful' in preparation for Australia Tests: Shubman Gill

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shubman Gill scored 259 runs in three Tests against Australia at an impressive average of 51.80.

Shubman Gill impressed in the whites in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, where India defied all odds to beat the hosts 2-1 in the four-match Test series. Despite the humiliating defeat in the first Test in Adelaide, the side made a terrific comeback to beat Australia, winning the matches in Melbourne and Brisbane.

Gill played three Tests in the series, scoring 259 runs at an impressive average of 51.80. He slammed two half-centuries in six innings, and missed his century by 9 runs in the second innings of the final Test.

Gill's 91-run innings at the Gabba put India in prime position to go for victory in the game.

"A century could have been the cherry on the cake," Gill told the Times of India, as he recalled the innings.

"I was well set and I should have scored the century, but at the same time, I am happy that I have contributed to the team's victory. The series was a big learning curve for me and I have become a better cricketer."

Gill said that the camp with former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was helpful in preparing for the short-pitched deliveries in Australia. The youngster responded brillianltly to the short-pitched barrage from the Australian fast bowlers in the Brisbane innings, as he adopted a counter-attacking approach to nullify Aussie plans.

"The camp with Yuvi paaji before the IPL was very useful. During that camp, he prepared me to face chin music. He used to throw hundreds of short-pitch balls to me from different angles, and I think it helped me a lot," Gill said.

The Indian team will be next seen in action in the four-Test series against England at home which begins on February 5. Virat Kohli will return as the captain of the side for the series.