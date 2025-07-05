Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's historic Test record as captain, ranks 1 among Indians Shubman Gill broke Virat Kohli's record for most runs by an Indian captain in a single Test match. The former captain set the record against Sri Lanka in 2017, which Gill broke in style against England in the second Test at Edgbaston.

Shubman Gill broke Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in a single Test match as captain. The 36-year-old held the record with 293 runs against Sri Lanka in 2017. In the first innings, the Delhi-born made 243 runs and added another 50 runs in the second at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Gill broke the record in the second Test at Edgbaston, where he scored 269 runs in the first innings and completed the remaining runs in the second.

Notably, India lost two wickets of Karun Nair and KL Rahul to start Day 3, but Gill and Rishabh Pant managed to keep the scoreboard ticking by building a 51-run partnership until lunch on Day 4. Soon after lunch, Gill broke the historic feat and will be hoping to break several other records in the second innings.

