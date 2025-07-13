Shubman Gill breaks Rahul Dravid's 23-year-old India record in Tests in England despite poor outing at Lord's The Lord's Test is tantalisingly poised, with India losing four wickets before the close of the fourth day and still needing 135 runs to win. KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will be three important batters for India as they look to take 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

London:

Shubman Gill may not have scored the volume of runs which the Indian captain did in the first two games; however, his meagre returns in the third Test at Lord's against England of 16 and 6 in the two innings, helped him break a 23-year-old record of Rahul Dravid. Gill now has the highest number of runs by an Indian batter in a Test series in England (607) in just three games, surpassing Dravid's 602 in the iconic 2002 series.

After scoring 16 runs in the first innings, Gill had broken Virat Kohli's record (593) and became only the 6th Indian batter to aggregate 600-plus runs in a bilateral Test series and overall the 10th such instance by an Indian batter with Virat Kohli doing it thrice and Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar achieving the same twice each.

Most runs by an Indian batter in a bilateral Test series in England

607* - Shubman Gill (2025 in 3 matches)

602 - Rahul Dravid (2002 in 4 matches)

593 - Virat Kohli (2018 in 5 matches)

542 - Sunil Gavaskar (1979 in 4 matches)

461 - Rahul Dravid (2011 in 4 matches)

With scores of 147, 18, 269 and 161, Gill had a sensational start to his career as the Indian Test captain and in the first two Tests it looked like nothing could go past him but England bowlers came back with better plans in the third Test at Lord's.

Gill needed just two runs in the second innings to go past Dravid, which he did, but could only muster a total of six runs as Brydon Carse and the England pacers were all over the Indian top-order in the final hour and a half. Including Gill, India lost a total of four wickets in the 17.4 overs they batted before the close of the fourth day's play and are still in need of 135 runs on the final day to get across the finishing line.

India will need the likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to do the heavy lifting with the bat if the tourists have to track down the target of 193 after a wonderful bowling innings led by Washington Sundar's four-fer.