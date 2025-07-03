Shubman Gill breaks India record in Test cricket in England as captain, surpasses Don Bradman in elite list Shubman Gill continued his impressive run in the ongoing Birmingham Test and broke a couple more of India's batting records as captain away from home and in England, especially. Gill went on to complete his maiden double hundred in just his second Test as captain.

Birmingham:

Shubman Gill was on a record-breaking spree on the second day of the Edgbaston Test as well, against England, closing in on his maiden double century. Gill now has the highest individual score by an Indian captain in England as he went past Mohammad Azharuddin's score of a belligerent 179 at Old Trafford in 1990. Gill surpassed a few more legendary names, including the likes of Ian Chappell, Gary Sobers, Sir Donald Bradman, Steve Waugh, Michael Clarke and Angelo Mathews, on the list of away captains with the highest score in England.

Gill was a picture of calm and composure, yet again, since the start of the second day's play, as he didn't let the new ball, some tight lines initially from the England bowlers and a few funky fields by Ben Stokes. His partner Ravindra Jadeja did get a bit itchy on a couple of occasions; however, Gill let the bowlers make mistakes.

There was an odd reverse sweep, a slog sweep off Shoaib Bashir thrown in there, but Gill batted with control and maturity, walking the talk of a set batter not throwing his wicket away and going on to make a big one. Jadeja got out a few minutes before the lunch break, but his 89 was much-needed for India to break the barrier of lower-order run-scoring.

Gill went on to complete his double century, becoming the first Indian captain to get to the milestone in England. This was his maiden double century and became only the fifth player to score a double century in ODIs as well as Tests. This has been one fantastic statement from Gill as captain in his first series, and will hope that it results in India winning the Test match and levelling the series.

India crossed the 500-run mark and would want to get as far and deep into the 500s as possible to challenge England, who looked a bit flat amid the Gill onslaught.