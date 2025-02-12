Wednesday, February 12, 2025
     
Shubman Gill breaks Hashim Amla's world record in ODI cricket during Ahmedabad match against England

Shubman Gill has created a world record in the third ODI against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gill slammed a century, his seventh in ODIs, as he continues his meteoric rise in the format. India were asked to bat first in the third match.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Feb 12, 2025 16:02 IST, Updated : Feb 12, 2025 16:02 IST
Shubman Gill.
Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill.

Indian star batter Shubman Gill has etched his name into history books. He has shattered a world record held by former South Africa veteran batter Hashim Amla. Gill achieved a special milestone during the third ODI of the series against the Three Lions at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12.

Gill has become the fastest player to reach 2500 runs in ODI cricket, surpassing the previous record set by Amla. Gill breached the 2500 mark in 50 innings, bettering Amla's record by one inning. Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq had also got off to a meteoric rise in ODI cricket. Imam is now the third quickest, having taken 52 innings to reach 2500 runs.

Gill joins elusive list of Indians with dominance in ODI series

Gill, the ODI vice-captain, has had a successful series with the bat. He has hit fifty-plus in each of the three innings and has now joined an elusive list of Indians. He has become just the seventh Indian with fifty-plus scores in each of the three innings in a three-match series.

Indians to hit three fifty-plus scores in three-match series:

1 - Kris Srikkanth vs SL in 1982

2 - Dilip Vengsarkar vs SL in 1985

3 - Mohammad Azharuddin vs SL in 1993

4 - MS Dhoni vs AUS in 2019

5 - Shreyas Iyer vs NZ in 2020

6 - Ishan Kishan vs WI in 2023

7 - Shubman Gill vs ENG in 202

