Shubman Gill breaks Graham Gooch's 35-year-old historic record during ENG vs IND 5th Test Shubman Gill etched his name into the history books as he had a stellar series in England. He shut the talks of his underwhelming batting average in SENA countries with a record-breaking series in England. Gill has now shattered Graham Gooch's 35-year-old record.

New Delhi:

India captain Shubman Gill shattered a huge record in Test cricket despite an underwhelming outing in the second innings of the fifth Test against England. Gill could not replicate his previous heroics in the Oval Test as he fell for 11 in the final innings, having made 21 in the first essay.

Gill had a memorable series as he slammed 754 runs as captain in his first assignment, and that too in England. He quashed many doubts over him and all the talk of his record in SENA nations with a brilliant series during which he hit four centuries.

With his 11-run knock in the second innings of the Oval Test, Gill has shattered Graham Gooch's record for most runs scored by a captain in a series in England. The Indian star now has 754 runs, two more than what Gooch got during a three-match series against India in 1990 at home.

Gill misses Don Bradman's record

While the Indian skipper broke Gooch's record, he missed out on creating an all-time record for most runs scored by a captain in a single series. Bradman had hit 810 runs during the 1936/37 Ashes, which is still a world record for a captain.

Most runs by a captain in a Test series:

1 - Don Bradman: 810 runs in 1936/37 Ashes

2 - Shubman Gill: 754 runs in 2025 Anderon-Tendulkar Trophy

3 - Graham Gooch: 752 runs in the 1990 India vs England series

4 - Sunil Gavaskar: 732 runs in the 1978/79 West Indies vs India series

5 - David Gower: 732 runs in the 1985 Ashes