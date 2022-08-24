Shubman Gill becomes third Indian player after Ravi Shastri and Sourav Ganguly to play for this team

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shubman Gill | File Photo

India's latest batting sensation Shubman Gill will represent Glamorgan for the rest of the County Season in England. It is worth noting that has already been making waves for his brilliant batting display for Sussex in both Test and ODI formats.

With this, Shubman Gill has become just the third Indian to play for Glamorgan.

Indian Players to Play For Glamorgan

Ravi Shastri (1987-1991) Sourav Ganguly (2005) Shubman Gill (2022)*

Gill, who has had two back-to-back Player of the Series awards in ODIs against the West Indies and Zimbabwe, has so far played 11 Tests and nine ODIs for India. He has been in tremendous form of late with one hundred and three fifties in his last six 50-over games. He is also an integral part of the Indian Test squad.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Gill will be playing the remainder of the county season for Glamorgan subject to visa approval. Glamorgan plays in Division 2 of English county.

In the current season, Pujara (Sussex), Krunal Pandya (injured, Warwickshire), Mohammed Siraj (Warwickshire), Navdeep Saini (Kent), Umesh Yadav (Middlesex), Washington Sundar (injured, Lancashire) have all played in the first-class and list A competitions.

Earlier, in the 3rd ODI between India vs Zimbabwe, Shubman Gill registered his maiden ODI century across formats. He came out to bat at number three and scored the century off just 82 deliveries.

Image Source : APGill walking back to great applause from team mates.

He scored 130 runs in the match in 97 balls, before falling prey to Brad Evans spell. He hammered 15 boundaries and 1 six in the innings.

Gill who was named Man of the Match, dedicated his triumph to his father, "My father has been my primary coach. I got a bit of schooling the day before yesterday when I was out 33. So this one is for my dad," he expressed.

Gill further said he would save the bat.

"The bat was pretty good and that's why I changed it after my fifty as I wanted to save it," he added.

Asked whether he was targetting any particular bowler, he said: "(Sikandar) Raza, (Brad) Evans were bowling well and it was crucial to target the (other) bowlers."

"I was just trying to minimise my dot-ball percentage. I just tried to time the ball and not hit it hard," he said about his knock.

In the first match of this series too, he had an unbeaten partnership of 192 runs with Shikhar Dhawan. In that match, he played an innings of 82 not out. Earlier, in the West Indies series, Gill's bat had scored 205 runs in three ODIs. In the 2nd ODI, he remained unbeaten on 98.

Gill made his debut for Team India in the same format in 2019. He has played 11 matches in Tests so far, and in his 9th One Day International, he scored his first international century.

