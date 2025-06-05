Shubman Gill backs other Indian pacers to fill Jasprit Bumrah's void if needed in England tour Shubman Gill expects other Indian pacers to step up when Jasprit Bumrah misses out on the England tour. The team management has already indicated that the ace pacer will not feature in all five Tests against the Ben Stokes-led side.

Mumbai:

Jasprit Bumrah is very unlikely to be available for all the Test matches in the upcoming five-match series against England, starting June 20. The Indian team management has indicated that his workload management will be heavily monitored, and a discussion will take place with the pacer once the team reaches London. Notably, Bumrah featured in all five Test matches against Australia, but in the final game, the 31-year-old injured his back and was ruled out for three months.

He missed the Champions Trophy and keeping it in mind, the team management doesn’t want to take a risk. India head coach Gautam Gambhir mentioned that the result of each match will determine Bumrah’s availability, as the team management will take a call, noticing ‘where the series is heading.’

In the meantime, newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill stated that he expects the other Indian pacers to step up whenever Bumrah misses out. He emphasised that enough pacers have been picked and believes that a lot of them are in great space and can win Test matches for India from any given situation.

“I think we have picked enough bowlers and we have enough pace battery and a lot of fast bowlers are in a great space to be able to win us Test matches from any situation or any position,” Gill said in the press conference.

“Obviously, when you have someone like Jasprit Bumrah, depending on how many matches he would play, whenever he would come back and play the match for us, it would be a great sight for us. But I think we have a great mix of bowlers and a great set of bowlers who can get the job for the team done,” he added.

Apart from Bumrah, India have named four other pacers - Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj. There are two pace-bowling all-rounders in Nitish Reddy and Shardul Thakur.