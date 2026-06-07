Shubman Gill achieves massive feat, joins elite list alongside Don Bradman and Steve Smith after ton

New Delhi:

India skipper Shubman Gill was brilliant for his side in the first innings of the only Test against Afghanistan. Coming out to bat after the fall of two wickets, Gill went on to score 126 runs in 177 deliveries as India crossed the score of 500 runs in the first innings of the game.

As the skipper of the Indian Test team, Gill also scored 1000 runs as skipper in Test cricket, and putting in a brilliant century, the star batter went on to join Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, and many other stars on the list of skippers with the highest batting average in Test cricket with a minimum of 1000 runs scored.

It is worth noting that with 1076 runs scored, Shubman Gill has a batting average of 82.8 runs. Only Don Bradman has a better average, sitting at 101.5. The likes of Kumar Sangakkara, Steve Smith, and Mahela Jayawardene also feature in the top five.

Also Read: Shubman Gill enters elite list, continues red-hot form with stellar ton against Afghanistan

Azmatullar Omarzai reflects on India’s performance lunch

By lunchtime on day 2, India had posted a total of 475 runs to their name, and speaking on the same, Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai took centre stage and talked about playing the match in Mullanpur, which is the home ground of his IPL franchise, Punjab Kings.

“I feel really amazing playing Test matches for the country and I feel very good and enjoying it. (On the conditions here) It's suitable more for batsmen and for spinners and we gave them a few chances and they caught that and then they built partnership and they scored more, and in these kind of conditions you can't give them chance and you have to take these half chances and to put pressure on them and we give them chances and then they score,” Omarzai said at lunch.

Highest Test batting average as a captain (1000+ runs)

101.5 - Don Bradman (3147)

82.8 - Shubman Gill (1076)*

69.6 - Kumar Sangakkara (1601)

68.1 - Steven Smith (4425)

59.1 - M Jayawardene (3665)

Also Read: