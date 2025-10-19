Shubman Gill achieves massive feat, breaks MS Dhoni's record to join elite list Star India skipper Shubman Gill broke the record held by MS Dhoni, becoming the youngest captain to lead the Indian team across all three formats, surpassing both Dhoni and Virender Sehwag in the feat.

Perth:

Team India locked horns with Australia in the first ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides face off at the Optus Stadium in Perth on October 19, and one of the biggest changes for team India in the series came in terms of captaincy.

Before the start of the series, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced that star batter Shubman Gill would be leading India in ODIs, taking over the role from Rohit Sharma.

With Gill leading India in the series, the star batter broke the record of former skipper MS Dhoni and became the youngest captain to lead the Indian team across all three formats. Gill is currently 26 years and 41 days old, whereas Dhoni was 26 years and 279 days old when he represented India in all three formats. Former opener Virender Sehwag is now the third youngest player to have represented India across all three formats at the age of 28 years and 43 days old.

Gill failed to make an impact with the bat

Speaking of Gill’s performance in the game, the star batter had to depart early as Australia. After Rohit Sharma departed on a score of eight runs, and Virat Kohli was sent packing for a duck, Gill failed to make the most of his opportunity as well.

The newly appointed skipper fell prey to Nathan Ellis and departed after scoring just 10 runs in 18 deliveries. When things looked to be going from bad to worse for team India, rain came as a hindrance and played spoilsport, stopping play several times.

Where Shreyas Iyer looked to stabilise the innings for India after the three early wickets, the star batter failed to make an impact as well, departing on a score of 11 runs as India found themselves on a score of 46-4 after 14.2 overs.

