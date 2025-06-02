Shreyas Iyer's PBKS become first-ever team to achieve massive record against MI in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Shreyas Iyer put up a batting masterclass as Punjab Kings chased down a huge 204-run target against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2025. Iyer's 87 helped PBKS beat MI and set up a meeting with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final.

New Delhi:

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings achieved a never-seen-before record in the Indian Premier League after chasing down a record 204 against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. PBKS marched into their second IPL final and set up a meeting with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after hunting down the target with a special Iyer knock with five wickets in hand and one over to go.

Shreyas was in sublime touch as he produced a jaw-dropping innings that would be remembered for ages. He scored an unbeaten 87 from 41 balls to take PBKS home against MI. PBKS achieved a couple of historical records during this unbelievable chase. They have become the first-ever team to chase down a 200-plus score against Mumbai Indians in the history of the Indian cash-rich league.

Coming into this clash, MI had an unbeaten record of winning 18 matches in IPL after scoring 200 or more batting first. However, that record came to dust with a special Shreyas Iyer knock of 87 from 41 balls. The previous highest target successfully chased against Mumbai was 196 by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

Punjab chase record total in IPL playoffs

Punjab have registered another huge record in the Indian cash-rich league. They have chased down the highest target in the IPL playoffs. The 204-run chase is the highest-ever in the playoffs, going past the previous record of 200 chased down by Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2014 final against Kings XI Punjab (now PBKS).

This was the eighth time that PBKS have hunted down a total of 200-plus in the IPL. No other team has chased down such scores more than five times in T20 cricket. International teams Australia, India and South Africa chased 200-plus five times in T20Is, while MI, RCB and Quetta Gladiators of the PSL have hunted down five scores of over 200 in T20s.

PBKS have made their way into the second IPL final and will meet RCB in the showdown clash on Tuesday. Shreyas' unbeaten 87 made a star-studded MI helpless as Jasprit Bumrah also failed to weave his magic. The PBKS skipper was helped by Nehal Wadhera's 48, while Josh Inglis played a strong hand of 38 at the start too.