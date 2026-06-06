Shreyas Iyer wins POTM after being named India T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav bats at 200 strike rate

Mumbai:

Hours after being named India’s new T20I captain by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, Shreyas Iyer produced a match-winning knock in the Mumbai T20 League. The right-hander scored 61 off 36 deliveries to guide SoBo Mumbai Falcons to a five-wicket victory over Triumphs Knights MNE.

Chasing 148, the Falcons found themselves in early trouble at 41/2. With the innings at a crossroads, Shreyas took charge, counterattacking from the outset before accelerating through the middle overs. His innings ensured the chase never drifted away from the Falcons, who eventually crossed the finish line with five wickets in hand.

Earlier, it was Suryakumar Yadav who provided the spark for Triumphs Knights MNE. The former India captain looked in fine touch despite wickets falling around him. He smacked 48 from just 24 balls, showing that the cricketer still has plenty to offer. Having recently lost his place in India’s T20I setup, Suryakumar played with intent and kept his side afloat during a difficult phase.

However, his dismissal in the 11th over proved to be a turning point. Yash Dicholkar removed the star batter, triggering a collapse that saw the Knights lose momentum rapidly. The rest of the batting unit failed to build on Suryakumar’s start as the side was bowled out for 147. For the Falcons, Prathamesh Dake led the bowling effort with four wickets, while Dicholkar chipped in with two crucial scalps, including that of Suryakumar.

With the win, the Falcons moved to number four on the points table. They have registered two wins in three games. Suryakumar’s men, in the meantime, haven’t won a single game so far this season. They have lost all three matches and are at the bottom of the table.

Suryakumar congratulates Shreyas

Ahead of the clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Suryakumar congratulated Shreyas on being named the new T20I captain. After the toss, he said to be proud of his fellow Mumbai teammate and wished him well.

“Very, very, very happy for Shreyas as he is getting to lead the T20 Indian team. We have got to play a lot of cricket here together in Bombay and the most important thing what I felt is.. Three back-to-back Mumbai captains are going on to lead India. I think it’s a very proud moment and everyone needs to celebrate that,” Suryakumar said.

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