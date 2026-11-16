Shreyas Iyer weighs in on the Indian team's performance after ODI series victory against New Zealand

The Indian team put forth a brilliant showing in the fifth and final ODI of the ongoing series against New Zealand. The two sides met at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 15th, and the Indian team came out on top with a 22-run victory as they clinched the ODI series with a score of 3-1.

It is interesting to note that the clash saw India come in to bat first after losing the toss. The side posted a total of 209 runs in the first innings thanks to resilient innings by Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan in the middle order.

Furthermore, the side’s brilliant performance with the ball limited New Zealand to a score of 187 as India won the game by 22 runs. After the win, India skipper Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and reflected on his side’s performance in the clash.

“Ecstatic. I think both the series T20 and ODI are coming over here; we were provided with different conditions. The weather kept changing. Faced with a lot of challenges and coming out triumphs, I think it’s a great achievement. And today we had that certain kind of belief even though we didn’t get that many runs in batting. But still we were hoping that we can change the game at any point of time,” Shreyas Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Iyer reflected on the preparations for the upcoming Test series

It is worth noting that with the conclusion of the ODI series, India will be taking on New Zealand across two Test matches next. The teams will meet in Wellington for the first Test from November 19th, and Iyer opened up on how the preparations for the series is going.

“Yes, absolutely. It becomes at some point of time becomes challenging for the players when there’s chopping and changing. They need to acclimatize to the condition and adapt as you mentioned earlier. But we didn’t want to give any excuse. We just wanted to live up to our expectations and every individual were just willing to come out here and give their best,” Iyer said.

Also Read:

ICC finalises men's cricket calendar till 2035; India to host 2029 Champions Trophy, co-host 2031 World Cup