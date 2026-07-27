Shreyas Iyer, VVS Laxman hail India's performance after 3-0 series sweep over Zimbabwe

New Delhi:

The Indian team completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep of Zimbabwe on Sunday, winning the final game of the series by 35 runs. The series was played without India’s regular head coach, and interim head coach VVS Laxman took charge of the side for the series.

After having won the third T20I of the series, the BCCI posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), where a post-match conversation in the dressing room was captured. Coach VVS Laxman and Iyer addressed the team and congratulated the players.

The interim coach addressed the room first and appreciated Shreyas Iyer’s mindset since taking over the captaincy.

“We set out to win the series. That was what we aspired to do. I would like to congratulate Shreyas because he had a rough start to his captaincy career, but the way he came back, and right from the first day, when he joined us, one day before the first game, he was very optimistic,” Laxman said in the clip.

Laxman noted that Iyer's confidence was clear from the beginning, despite the team having numerous new players with only a few members returning from the England tour.

“We know that only 4 or 5 were there in England who joined us on this tour. But he was so confident. And I think a lot of credit for this victory should be given to the captain. The way he encouraged each of you,” he added.

Shreyas Iyer heaped praise on the side’s performance as well

Speaking of the team's discipline through the series, the lauded Indian team went on to thank VVS Laxman for the motivation that he provided throughout the series.

"Thank you, VVS sir, for motivating us and inspiring us. Each and every day when we stepped onto the field, I think everything that you mentioned was apt, and we could relate to it. So, thank you so much," Iyer said.

He also said that Laxman's daily inputs to the group had been on the mark and that the squad could relate to what he told them each day. It is worth noting that Laxman's time as interim coach ends with this tour. India’s regular head coach will resume his duties as the head coach for the Sri Lanka Test series in August.

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