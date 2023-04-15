Shreyas Iyer to undergo back surgery next week, Jasprit Bumrah resumes his rehabilitation - BCCI confirms

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided a major update on the top two injured cricketers - Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah. Both players are out of action at the moment with the latter playing his last competitive game in September last year. On the other hand, Iyer sustained a lower back injury during the fourth Test against Australia last month. Both of them are not playing the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

Coming back to the update from BCCI, Shreyas Iyer is set to go under the knife next week for his injury. He will returning to the NCA two weeks after the surgery. He is ruled out of IPL 2023 and the WTC final set to be played in June. However, Iyer is expected to get fit just in time for the World Cup. "Mr Shreyas Iyer is scheduled to undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week. He will remain under the surgeon’s care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation," the statement from BCCI read.

As for Jasprit Bumrah, BCCI has stated that the cricketer remains pain-free and that he has returned to NCA to start his rehabilitation as advised by the specialist. Like Iyer, Bumrah is also reportedly ruled out of the WTC final but is expected to play a few ODIs before the World Cup. "Mr Jasprit Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back, which was successful and he remains pain-free. The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Mr Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday," the statement further read.

