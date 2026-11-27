New Delhi:

India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer is set to return to domestic cricket when Mumbai begin their Super League campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026-27 in Nagpur on November 30. Despite his recent leadership responsibilities with India, the batter will feature under Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in charge of Mumbai throughout the group stage.

Notably, Mumbai secured their place in the next round after an impressive run of six victories in seven matches. They finished at the top of Group D. Vidarbha also progressed from the group to the Super League stage.

Now, Iyer’s availability comes after his involvement in India’s white-ball assignment against New Zealand. He captained the national side to a 3-2 victory in the T20I series and also took charge of the final two ODIs, recording one win and one defeat as India secured the series 3-1.

The middle-order batter’s arrival also gives Mumbai another experienced option in an already competitive batting unit. The squad features several prominent names, including Suryakumar, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan and Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

His inclusion could also bring changes to the batting positions. Hardik Tamore, who featured as an opener earlier in the tournament, may be pushed further down the order to accommodate Iyer in the playing combination.

Iyer to link up with squad on Sunday

Iyer has spent the last few days training at the Cricket Club of India and is expected to travel to Nagpur with his Mumbai teammates on Sunday, as reported by Cricinfo.

Meanwhile, the defending domestic setup now faces three important fixtures in Super League Group B. Mumbai will open their campaign against Andhra on November 30 before taking on Punjab on December 2. Their final group fixture will be against Rajasthan on December 4.

The tournament’s concluding stage will feature the two group winners, who will meet in the final on December 6. Mumbai will be aiming to add another title to their domestic record, having previously lifted the SMAT trophy twice. Their most recent triumph came in the 2024-25 edition, when Ajinkya Rahane captained the side to a five-wicket victory over Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru.

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