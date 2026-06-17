Shreyas Iyer surpasses Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, achieves huge milestone with clash against Afghanistan

New Delhi:

The Indian team performed exceptionally well in the second ODI of the ongoing series against Afghanistan. The two sides met at the Ekana Stadium in Afghanistan on June 17th, and there were several performances from the first innings of the game that stood out.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal departed early in the first innings, Rohit Sharma scored 48 runs to his name. The performance of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan propelled the Men in Blue to a score of 402 runs in the first innings of the game.

It is worth noting that after the wicket of Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer played a short cameo as well, scoring 26 runs in 24 deliveries. Iyer completed 3000 ODI runs, and in doing so, he also became the joint second-fastest player in Indian cricket history to achieve the feat.

Notably, Iyer equalled the tally of Shikhar Dhawan in the list of India players who took the fewest innings to reach 3000 ODI runs. Both Dhawan and Iyer took 72 innings to achieve the milestone, whereas Shubman Gill holds the top spot in the list with 62 innings.

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Gill-Kishan lead charge for India in first innings

Speaking of the Indian team’s performance in the first innings, with Yashasvi Jaiswal departing on a score of four runs, Rohit Sharma put in a good showing, scoring 48 runs to his name. However, the duo of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan lit the stage on fire.

While Gill scored 154 runs in 110 deliveries, Kishan amassed 125 runs in 79 deliveries. The two batters built a partnership of 224 runs to their names and helped the Indian team post a mammoth total of 402 runs for Afghanistan to chase down in the second ODI.

As for the visitors, Nangeyalia Kharote was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name. Rashid Khan took three wickets to his name, with AM Ghazanfar and Mohammad Saleem taking one wicket each as well. With 402 runs on the board, it would take a miraculous effort from Afghanistan if they are looking to compete, and a good start with the bat will be necessary.

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