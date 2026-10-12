Shreyas Iyer surpasses MS Dhoni's tally, achieves massive feat after leading India to third T20I win over WI

Team India got back to winning ways as they defeated the West Indies in the third T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides met at the Holkar International Stadium in Indore on October 11, and after posting 223 in the first innings, India limited the visitors to 209 to win by 14 runs and take the series lead.

After the victory, India skipper Shreyas Iyer was in the limelight once more. Leading the Indian team to a victory in Indore, Iyer surpassed former India skipper MS Dhoni and now has become the captain under whom the highest number of 200+ totals have been recorded.

It is worth noting that Iyer and Dhoni were tied in the list before the game with a tally of 36. However, with the win against the Windies in the third T20I, Iyer now sits atop the list with a tally of 37.

Most 200+ totals under a captain in T20I cricket history

1. 37: Shreyas Iyer (133 games)

2. 36: MS Dhoni (331)

3. 29: Virat Kohli (193)

4. 27: Faf du Plessis (235)

5. 25: Rohit Sharma (225)

6. 23: Suryakumar Yadav (73)

What did Shreyas Iyer say after the game?

After the clash, skipper Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and opened up on the performance that his side put in the clash. He also heaped praise on his bowlers after their confident display.

“Well, it was wonderful, honestly. When the bowlers were up the mark, they were pretty confident in terms of what they want to execute, and the clarity was very much visible when I was interacting with them. So they were decisive in their execution, and I also feel that when I was passing on the ball to them, each and every one, they were ready to take on the challenge, and that's what we want,” Iyer said.

“That was a phenomenal start, what we got from Abhishek - those crucial runs in the powerplay. We know what he can offer and then Ishan coming in and taking on the bowlers. He has been simply remarkable in the last couple of months. And then in between also, we never let West Indies take on the charge, even though we kept on losing wickets. We steadied the ship in the middle order as well,” he added.

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