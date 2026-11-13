Shreyas Iyer sums up India's embarrassing fourth ODI loss against NZ, heaps praise on Matt Henry's spell

The Indian team took on New Zealand in the fourth ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides met at Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui on November 13th, and New Zealand handed the Indian team a 244-run defeat in the clash, winning their first game of the series.

It is worth noting that New Zealand came in to bat first and posted a total of 333 runs in the first innings; a century by Will Young and a half-century by Tim Seifert helped the Black Caps post the massive total on the board.

Aiming to chase down the target, the Indian team hoped to put in a good showing, but Matt Henry’s excellent six-wicket haul saw the Indian team bundled out for 89 runs as New Zealand won the game by 244 runs.

Speaking after the loss, India skipper Shreyas Iyer came forward and hailed New Zealand for the performance that they put in and opened up on what went wrong for the Indian team.

“We saw it, there was a huge difference in the first innings and the second innings in terms of wicket, but also credit where it's due, the way Henry bowled in the right areas right from ball one. I think that was sensational,” Shreyas Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“I think we tried almost everything in the first innings, the way they were playing on the rise. And we thought that the wicket was better to bat on considering they got 330 after that,” he added.

Shreyas Iyer reflected on how they will prepare for the fifth game

Furthermore, Shreyas Iyer also opened up on how the Men in Blue will be preparing for the fifth and final ODI of the series. The final ODI of the series will be held at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui as well on November 15th, and both sides will look to put in their best showing.

“It's important to forget about this one, obviously, analyse what went wrong in terms of bowling and batting. But at the back of the mind it's important that we have also won two games. So a lot of inspiration from that one and see to it that we come with a fresh set of mind,” Iyer said.

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