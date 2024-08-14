BCCI announces squads for Duleep Trophy; Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad named captains

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill will be two of the four captains for the first round of Duleep Trophy set to begin on September 5

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday, August 14 named squads for the first round of the upcoming edition of the Duleep Trophy, set to begin on September 5. Four squads - Team A, Team B, Team C and Team D - led by Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer respectively will be in action in a round-robin tournament format where every team plays the other three once and the one at the top of the table after these six games will be declared winner.

Team India regulars Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna among others have been spread across these four teams. However, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah haven't been included.

The matches will take place at Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh and at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The players part of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai will be replaced in the second and third round games by other players, which will be announced by the BCCI in due course.

Squads

Team A: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

Team B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK).

Team C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Umran Malik, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.

Team D: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.