Shreyas Iyer showers praise on PBKS players after second-straight win in IPL 2025 Shreyas Iyer slammed another half-century as he helped Punjab Kings register their second win in the Indian Premier League 2025. Prabhsimran also played a masterful knock and was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 69-run knock. Shreyas has heaped praise on the team after their win over LSG.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer praised the players for playing their role well after the team's second straight win in IPL 2025 with a victory over Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, April 1. PBKS defeated LSG in their second match of the tournament at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, after chasing down 172 with ease.

Shreyas and impact sub Nehal Wadhera went unbeaten after slamming blistering knocks of 52 and 43, respectively, as PBKS chased down the target with eight wickets in hand and 20 balls to go. The skipper finished things off in style when he hit a six over long-on to seal the deal for his team.

Shreyas has praised the team for showing up and putting a strong performance. "It is the start we required. The boys played their role really well. Every individual contributed to the best of their ability and whatever was discussed in the team meeting, we implemented really well. To be honest, there's no right combination. Just that the camaraderie and synergy has to click at the right time," Shreyas said in the post-match interaction with the broadcasters.

Shreyas said he tried focusing on the present and is now not thinking about the knock that he has just played. "I feel all teams have the right potential to go out there and win the game. It's just that you need to have a similar kind of mindset when you go out there. I always try to be in the present as much as possible. Even this innings is now history for me. Just want to focus on the next one now," Shreyas added.

Only for the fourth time, PBKS have registered wins in their first two matches in a season. Before 2025, PBKS won their opening two encounters in 2014, 2017 and 2023.

Meanwhile, Prabhsimran Singh was the star of the Match with his 69-run knock off 34 balls. He took the team off to a flyer despite losing Priyansh Arya early. His knock was filled with nine fours and three sixes as he was also named the Player of the Match for his exploits against LSG.

"As everyone knows, he's such a legend (talking about coach Ponting). He's always very positive. He doesn't think about what-ifs. He's asked us to back our game. Have practiced those shots a lot in the nets (the sweeps and switch hits). This is one platform which can help you achieve your goal of playing for India," Prabhsimran said after the match.