Shreyas Iyer shares update on Prince Yadav, lauds Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma after series win vs Zimbabwe

Harare:

India pacer Prince Yadav was forced to leave the field in the second T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare. He appeared to have hurt his hamstring while delivering the second ball of his second over. The medical team immediately attended to him, while Shivam Dube completed the rest of the over.

India eventually registered a comfortable 90-run win. After the game, captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed that Prince is likely to sit out of the third match on Sudnay, July 26.

“One of our players got injured unfortunately, so you might see a few changes tomorrow (Sunday),” Iyer told the broadcaster after the match.

Shreyas lauds Kishan, Tilak

India suffered early in the contest as both openers Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryanvashi fell cheaply. However, they scripted a comeback through Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma. The keeper-batter struck 81 from 44 deliveries and Tilak Varma, whose unbeaten 60 guided India to 219 runs in the first innings. In reply, the Chevrons were bundled for 129.

“The way Ishan and Tilak played was outstanding. I thought 180-200 would be par score, but we ended up getting 220 which was the icing on the cake. That's how you have to approach the game; it's about the attitude. Be in the present and try to execute,” Shreyas said.

Kishan, who hit nine fours and two sixes, said building partnerships was essential because batting conditions were not as straightforward as the final score suggested.

Kishan named POTM

The Jharkhand captain was eventually named the Player of the Match. During the post-match presentation, he highlighted the importance of building partnerships in the middle.

“I did not feel that the wicket was where you can just go and score runs. There was the odd bounce for few deliveries so we felt we needed partnerships. You don't have to think about wickets, past is past and just see what bowlers you can target," Kishan said.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza praised India's performance while acknowledging shortcomings within his own side.

“The boys bowled well in patches; credit to India. Some of the shots, some of the skill from the Indians were something to admire. Our fielding could have been better. Ishan has done that quite regularly and consistently as well and he is going through that patch as well. Certainly something to learn from and hopefully it will help us become better. I, as a captain, have been letting the team down with the bat. I will try my best in the next game," Raza said.

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