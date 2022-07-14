Shreyas Iyer selected for West Indies T20Is; Twitter questions selectors for backing out-of-form batter

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shreyas Iyer selected for West Indies T20Is

The Indian team is playing musical chairs with the Indian cricket team and the players who are gearing up for the T20I world cup. The Indian team management and the leadership group is rotating players in different series and trying to determine a perfect eleven which will take the field in the T20I world cup which is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year. After the IPL, the Indian team took on South Africa in a five-match T20I series which ended in a series draw. With the seniors rested for the Proteas series, the onus was on the youngsters to prove their mettle but they crumbled under pressure and could not perform.

The Indian caravan then moved to Ireland where they took on the Irish team for a 2-match T20I series and comfortably won it under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. Amidst all the chaos, Shreyas Iyer's place in the team remains a cause of worry for many cricket fans and pundits around the globe. Shreyas Iyer was handed over a chance to feature in the Indian eleven for the one-off Test match against England as Ajinkya Rahane was dropped from the team, but the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper couldn't make any notable contribution in both innings and India suffered a heavy defeat at the hand of the hosts.

Shreyas Iyer and his struggles against the short ball have continued and it doesn't seem that they are going away any soon. The BCCI announced the T20I squad for India's upcoming tour against West Indies and what raised many eyebrows was the exclusion of Sanju Samson from the Indian team. People were furious about how Samson was ignored and the men in blue persisted with Shreyas Iyer. The equation becomes even more difficult to understand as Iyer will not make the cut to India's playing eleven for the T20I World Cup with the presence of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

India's squad for West Indies T20I: Rohit Sharma (C), I Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, D Hooda, S Iyer, D Karthik, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, R Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, B Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh