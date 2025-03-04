Shreyas Iyer's 'tracer bullet' throw sends Alex Carey packing Shreyas Iyer's direct hit sent Alex Carey packing in the semi-final match between India and Australia in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. The Steve Smith-led side posted 274 runs in the first innings.

After Australia lost two wickets of Cooper Connolly and Travis Head, Steve Smith took over and played a vital knock of 73 runs. He set the platform for the other batters to finish well and help the team post a defendable total on the board. After Smith’s departure, Alex Carey rose to the occasion and made 61 runs off 57 deliveries. He was looking dangerous in the middle and India desperately needed his wicket to stop Australia’s runflow.

In the 48th over of the game, he tried to pick up a double to keep the strike but before completing his second run, Shreyas Iyer’s direct hit sent him packing. Carey pulled that and the ball was moving towards Varun Chakravarthy but Iyer was quicker to collect the ball and threw it straight to the stumps, which found Carey just short of his stumps. The Indian cricketers were elated as they surrounded Iyer to celebrate.

Carey’s dismissal cut down Australia’s total by at least 10 runs as they ended up posting 274 runs in the first innings. The Indian bowlers helped the team to set up a decent start, but the Australian batters countered well in the middle overs. Captain Smith took the responsibility and played a key role in building the innings, which was extremely vital. Later, Carey’s knock helped the Kangaroos set up a decent total on the board as they will look forward to bowling well and defending the score.

Meanwhile, ace India pacer Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets in the first innings. He had a brilliant day as the 34-year-old conceded 48 runs in his 10 overs. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja delivered well in the middle overs, picking up two wickets, the same as Varun Chakravarthy. India now need a good start with the bat in the second innings or else the chase can prove to be extremely tricky.