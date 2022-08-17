KKR names Chandrakant Pandit as Head Coach

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MP players picks Pandit on their shoulders after Ranji Trophy win.

Kolkata Knight Riders have named Chandrakant Pandit, the man who lead Madhya Pradesh to the Ranji Title this year, as their new Head Coach.

“We are very excited that Chandu is joining the Knight Riders family to lead us through the next phase of our journey. His deep commitment to what he does and his track record of success in domestic cricket is there for everyone to see. We are looking forward to his partnership with our skipper Shreyas Iyer, which promises to be an exciting one," said Venky Mysore in a statement released by KKR.

Talking about his new role, Chandrakant Pandit mentioned that he is excited to be part of the new team and looks forward to the opportunity.

“It’s a great honour and privilege to be given this responsibility. I have heard from players and others who have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created. I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the setup and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations.”

KKR had a poor IPL season in 2022 as the Shreyas Iyer-led side finished seventh on the points table, with just six wins from 14 games.

