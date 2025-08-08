Shreyas Iyer's IPL teammate smashes 52-ball century in DPL 2025, hits 9 sixes The second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) is currently in progress and on Friday (August 8), Priyansh Arya of Outer Delhi Warriors smashed his third century in DPL history. He did so against East Delhi Riders, scoring 111 runs off 56 balls with seven fours and nine sixes.

New Delhi:

The second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) is currently in progress and Priyansh Arya, the star of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, set the stage on fire with his batting for Outer Delhi Warriors in the 12th match of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The left-hander smashed his third century of the DPL career, in just 52 balls against East Delhi Riders and scored 111 runs in just 56 balls with seven fours and nine sixes to his name.

Arya was one of the best batters for Punjab Kings in the IPL earlier this year while playing under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy and was one of the main reasons for the team's run to the final. He amassed 475 runs at a strike rate of 179.25 in 17 matches with a century and his best score of the season was 141.

The talented batter has continued from where he left in IPL and is sizzling in DPL too, not for the first time. He had scored 608 runs in the last edition of the tournament with two hundreds and is already among the leading run-scorers of the season this year.

Priyansh's knock propels his team to 231 runs

After losing the toss, Outer Delhi Warriors got off to a poor with Sanat Sangwan getting out in the first over. However, Priyansh Arya joined hands with Karan Garg to add 92 runs in just 46 balls and that got the team going. Even after the latter got out, Arya continued to smash the bowlers to all parts of the stadium and never looked like getting out.

He got to his century in the 17th over of the innings and scored 111 runs before getting out to Akhil Chaudhary in a quest to add quick runs in the death overs. Nevertheless, his efforts took the Outer Delhi Warriors to a mammoth total of 231 runs in their 20 overs.