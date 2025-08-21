Shreyas Iyer's father not happy with son's snub from Asia Cup squad, 'I don't know what else he has to do' Shreyas Iyer is one of the major names missing from India's Asia Cup squad. Notably, he is not a part of the standby players as well, and his father Santosh has expressed disappointment over the cricketer's snub from the team.

New Delhi:

Shreyas Iyer's absence from India's Asia Cup squad has left many surprised, especially after the kind of Indian Premier League (IPL) season he had earlier this year while leading the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Iyer's father, Santosh, has also opened up on the same, expressing disappointment over his son's omission from the team, terming it said and unfair.

He pointed out that the 30-year-old led Delhi Capitals to the final in IPL 2020 and then won the trophy with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024. He was released by the franchise even then before being snapped up by Punjab Kings in the mega auction and took them to their first playoff appearance and final since 2014.

"I don’t know what else Shreyas has to do to make it to the Indian T20 team. He has been performing so well in the IPL year after year, from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders to Punjab Kings, and that too as a captain. He even captained KKR to the IPL title in 2024, and led PBKS to the final this year. I’m not saying make him the Indian captain but at least select him in the team," Iyer's father said while speaking to the Times of India.

'It's my luck' - Iyer's father reveals son's reaction to axe from team India

Santosh Iyer also revealed that Shreyas Iyer doesn't show any disappointment on his face despite his omission from the team. "Even if he's left out of the team, he doesn't show dissent on his face. He'll just say 'Mera naseeb hai' (It's my luck) You can't do anything now' - He's always cool & calm. He doesn't blame anybody but deep inside, he must be naturally disappointed," he added.

Iyer to be named India's ODI captain?

Amidst all the disappointment around his axing from the team India squad for the Asia Cup, it has been reported that Shreyas Iyer will be appointed India's next ODI captain after Rohit Sharma. Reportedly, the decision is likely to be made after the Asia Cup when clarity on Rohit's future is expected.

Also Read