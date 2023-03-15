Shreyas Iyer ruled out of India vs Australia ODI series, fielding coach T Dilip confirms

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shreyas Iyer ruled out

Indian cricket team's middle order batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of India vs Australia ODI series, fielding coach T Dilip confirmed on Wednesday. The Indian star was suffering from a lower-back injury and there were reports that he would miss the ODI series and is doubtful for the Indian Premier League.

However, the Indian fielding coach confirmed Iyer would be absent from the ODI series as his back injury has resurfaced. "Injuries are a part and parcel of the game. We have the best medical facilities and they are well-equipped… We are in coordination (with NCA). Shreyas ruled out of this series. (We will be able to provide) further, update as and when we know," Dilip told the media in a presser.

Iyer is currently at the NCA and is undergoing rehabilitation for his injury. It is being said that Iyer might miss the entire IPL 2023, which will be a big blow to the Kolkata Knight Riders, the side he leads in the Indian cash-rich league. Whether he will undergo surgery or not is still not clear. Recently a report by Cricbuzz stated Shreyas Iyer's back scan result isn't promising. Iyer got injured after India's tour to Bangladesh. He was ruled out of the New Zealand ODI series. BCCI had asked him to head to the NCA. The Indian star was not part of India's first test match against Australia before returning for the next three. He then missed India's only test innings in the fourth test in Ahmedabad.

India will face Australia in the three-match ODI series, starting on March 17. Meanwhile, the Indian team has not named any replacement for Iyer.

India's squad for ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav

