Shreyas Iyer reveals chat he had with Yuzvendra Chahal that sparked resurgence in form PUnjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer recently came forward and revealed the chat that he had with ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahl which sparked the resurgence in his form in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025.

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings have been in excellent form in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The side currently occupies second place in the IPL 2025 standings with five wins and two losses in seven matches that they have played so far.

With many players in brilliant form for the side, one major factor in the side’s recent success has been star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. It is worth noting that Chahal was roped in by PBKS for Rs 18 crore in the mega auction, and despite a slow start to the tournament, he seems to have picked up form, taking wickets consistently and leading Punjab to victories.

However, it was Punjab Kings’ skipper Shreyas Iyer who sparked the resurgence in form for Chahal. Talking of the same, Iyer revealed the chat that he had with Chahal before his match-winning performances.

“I personally had a chat with him and told him that you are a match winner and you need to get us as many wickets as possible and you don't need to be safe. He has a capability of bouncing back, and he is one of the best bowlers in the IPL,” Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony after Punjab defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

It is interesting to note that Punjab Kings limited RCB to a score of 95 runs in the first innings, putting in a brilliant performance and registering a win as well. Speaking of their performance, Iyer revealed that he was making tactical decisions based on his instincts during the game.

“Variety is the spice of life and we are here to experience all kinds of games here, it's a great challenge. There was no thinking to be honest, I was just taking instinctive moves. I just didn't want new batters to come in and settle in. Jansen was getting a lot of bounce, and he was bowling lethal,” Iyer said.