Shreyas Iyer reflects on what went wrong for India as New Zealand register dominant win in Auckland T20I

Team India continued its ongoing five-game series against New Zealand. The teams met in the fourth T20I of the series. The teams met at Eden Park in Auckland on October 30th, and New Zealand managed to win.

Batting first, the Black Caps posted 259 in the first innings thanks to some brilliant performances by Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips. Chasing down the target, India was limited to a score of 172, as New Zealand won the game by 87 runs to win their first game of the series.

After the clash, India skipper Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and talked about what went wrong for the Indian team and how they were unable to cope after their performance with the ball in the first innings.

“Yeah, absolutely. I think we fell a bit short in our bowling to start with. Powerplay, especially in the third over, they got that momentum from there on, and yeah, couple of bowlers, they tried to squeeze in, but I think exceptional knock by Glenn. Some phenomenal shots, which were like pure bliss. So kudos to him. He's been consistent throughout the series, so lot to learn from him,” Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Iyer opened up on what needs to change for India

Furthermore, Iyer talked about how the side will be thinking over their performance after the loss and will reflect on what needs to change for them as they gear up for the fifth and final T20I of the series. For the fifth clash, the sides will meet at Seddon Park in Hamilton on November 1.

“Yes, absolutely. I feel that it's important to retrospect, see where we can actually bounce back, coming into Hamilton and just a day off. So I personally feel that we can probably go back to the drawing board and see to it we analyse and try to execute to the best of our abilities in the next game,” Iyer added.

It could be interesting to see how the Indian team bounces after a small hiccup in the fourth T20I and if they can manage to register a victory in the final T20I of the series.

Also Read:

Glenn Phillips achieves massive feat as New Zealand breeze past India to win fourth T20I in Auckland