Shreyas Iyer reflects on Punjab Kings' first defeat in IPL 2026, says 'bit short in our bowling'

Chandigarh:

Punjab Kings suffered their first defeat of the IPL 2026 season, losing by six wickets to Rajasthan Royals. Chasing 223 runs, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal launched a perfect start, but once they departed, the visitors were put under immense pressure. Especially after captain Riyan Parag departed for 29 runs. However, Donovan Ferreira, who struggled in the ongoing season so far and Impact Player Shubham Dubey changed the complexion of the game, launching a scathing attack as their partnership of 77 runs won the game for Rajasthan.

Ferreira played a phenomenal knock of 52* runs off 26 balls that took Punjab out of the contest. Dubey, on the other hand, played the perfect role of a second fiddle, scoring unbeaten 31 runs off 12 balls.

Meanwhile, after the game, Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer reflected on the defeat, stating that he believed that the hosts had put up a good score on the board. He analysed that the bowlers failed in their execution, particularly bowling more slower ones in the middle. The 31-year-old, in the meantime, credited Rajasthan batters for their exceptional show.

“I thought the 224 on the board was a brilliant score. Kudos to the batsmen, the way they came up and they went against the bowlers. I think it was an exceptional performance, especially on this wicket, which was a bit tacky and slow,” Iyer said in the post-match presentation.

“I think we fell a bit short in our bowling, in terms of execution. We had planned to bowl a lot of slower ones, pace off, yorkers. I think we fell a bit short over there. And also, they had a tremendous partnership in the middle, especially by Ferreira and Shubham Dubey coming in and scoring those crucial runs at the end,” he added.

Punjab remain top of the table

Despite the defeat, Punjab remain on top of the points table. They have accumulated 13 points in eight games. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals are second and third on the table, having secured six wins each. However, the latter has played one more game. Sunrisers Hyderabad are fourth with eight points to their name.

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