Shreyas Iyer provides injury updates on Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami after Pakistan clash India had a couple of injury scares when captain Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami were off the field due to their respective issues in the clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025. India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has opened up on the injury concerns over both players.

India made light work of Pakistan in their second match in the Champions Trophy 2025 with Virat Kohli slamming a ton. Kohli hit a four to get to his hundred and help India chase down 242 against the Men in Green.

However, there were a couple of injury scares for the Indian team during the high-octane clash against Pakistan. Speedster Mohammed Shami seemingly felt pain in his ankle when he was bowling his third over of his first spell. Shami was not in great shape and needed some treatment before walking off the field in the powerplay.

The speedster returned and looked in much better shape as he went about his business. Shami delivered eight overs in the innings. Notably, India captain Rohit Sharma was also off the field for an extended period due to what looked like a hamstring issue. However, Rohit returned to the field and also batted in his usual attacking self.

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer opened up on the doubts over fitness concerns for both players. Speaking in the post-match press conference after India's six-wicket win, Shreyas brushed aside the injury concerns.

"Not really. I mean, I had a brief chat with them, both of them were quite comfortable with the way things progressed, and yeah, from my knowledge, I don't think there is any issue," Shreyas Iyer said after the match.

Shami has made a return to cricket recently after spending a year on the mend after his ankle injury and surgery. Shami played in domestic cricket before making a return to the international fold in the T20I and ODI series against England. He is now India's lynchpin in the bowling attack in the Champions Trophy in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. Shami spoke on his one-year injury journey and how he had doubts over his future.

“I always wondered when I would be able to put my feet on the ground again, as someone who is used to running on the field constantly was now in crutches. A lot of thoughts used to run through my mind. Will I be able to do it again? Will I be able to walk without a limp? For the first two months, I often doubted whether I would be able to play again as an injury like this followed by a 14-month break can pull you down,” Shami said to ICC.

“My first question to the doctor was 'how many days until I can be back on the field'. He said, 'my priority is to get you to walk, then jog, and then run and thinking about playing competitive cricket is still a distant goal'. After 60 days, when they asked me to put my feet on the ground, you won't believe me, but I have never been more scared to put my foot on the ground. It felt like I was starting over, like a toddler learning how to walk, and I was worried about any complications,” he added.