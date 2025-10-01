Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya lead India A to record total with centuries against Australia A Shreyas Iyer and Priyansh Arya slammed centuries as India A posted 413/6 against Australia A at the Green Park, Kanpur, in the rescheduled first one-dayer between the two teams. The first match was rescheduled for October 1 after the game was washed out on September 30.

New Delhi:

India star batter Shreyas Iyer and Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya scored centuries as they led India A to a record total over Australia A in the rescheduled one-dayer in Green Park, Kanpur. Shreyas slammed a blistering 110 from 83 balls, while Priyansh provided the team with his fiery 101 off 84 balls at the top as India A made 413/6 against the Aussies in the first one-dayer.

The first of the three-match series was scheduled to be played on September 30, but rain washed out the clash, for it to be rescheduled on October 1. India A were inserted to bat first after Aussie skipper Will Sutherland had won the toss. The Indian players were quick off the blocks, and this trend continued, with five of the eight batters who came out to bat scoring fifty-plus runs.

Led by Priyansh and Shreyas, India A posted their highest total at home, easily surpassing their 371/3 against South Africa A in Chennai in 2017 and posting a 400-plus total for the first time.

Highest total by India A at home:

413/6 vs Australia A - Kanpur (2025)

371/3 vs South Africa A - Chennai (2017)

335/4 vs India B - Rajkot (2012)

329/6 vs Pakistan A - Kolkata (2003)

327/6 vs South Africa A - Thiruvananthapuram (2019)

Meanwhile, this is also the highest score by a team against Australia A, going past the 344/7 Gloucestershire had made against them in 2019.

India A (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Ravi Bishnoi, Simarjeet Singh, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh Charak

Australia A (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Cooper Connolly, Lachlan Shaw(w), Harry Dixon, Will Sutherland(c), Liam Scott, Sam Elliott, Todd Murphy, Tanveer Sangha, Tom Straker