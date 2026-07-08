‘Atrocious’: Shreyas Iyer opens up after India suffer humiliating loss against England in Nottingham

Nottingham:

The Indian team succumbed to a hefty loss against England in the third T20I of the ongoing five-game T20I series. The two sides met at Trent Bridge in Nottingham for the clash the Men in Blue succumbed to hefty loss. After England posted a total of 201 runs in the first innings, the hosts; limited team India to just 76, and registered a 125-run victory.

It is worth noting that ever since Shreyas Iyer took over as India's T20I skipper, the Men in Blue have not won a single game. They lost the two games against Ireland and have lost two out of the three T20Is against England, with the first game producing no result.

After the third T20I against England, skipper Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance, branding it as atrocious. He opined that losing by such a big margin is simply unacceptable for the Indian team.

“I think it was atrocious. I couldn’t use a better word, honestly. Losing by such a big margin is definitely not acceptable. First things first, I feel that we need to accept this loss and completely go back to the drawing board and see what we did wrong,” Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Iyer talked about the potential changes for the fourth T20I

Furthermore, Iyer opened up on how the tloss would just warrant that the Men in Blue will be coming into the fourth T20I with some changes and this is just a chance to improve for the side.

“Absolutely. As you mentioned, it’s a great opportunity to come back strong. Not dwell too much about what’s happened in the past. We’ve played awful cricket for sure, but a lot of learnings from it as well. Players have to start thinking about how to basically make an impact or create that momentum towards the team,” Iyer said.

With three T20Is played, India will be taking on England next in Bristol. The two sides will meet at the County Ground on July 9, and the Men in Blue will hope to significantly improve.

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