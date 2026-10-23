Shreyas Iyer opens up after India pull off mammoth run chase against New Zealand in Christchurch

The Indian team got off to a brilliant start to the ongoing multi-format series against New Zealand. Taking on the Black Caps in the first T20I of the series, the two sides met at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 22nd, and it was the Indian team that came out on top.

Batting first after losing the toss, New Zealand put forth an incredible performance, scoring 225 runs in the first innings of the game. With the game looking done and dusted for India, the Men in Blue’s sensational showing in the game helped them win the game by four wickets.

After the victory, India skipper Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and talked about the performance that the Indian team put in the clash. He talked about how delighted he is with the performance that the Men in Blue put in.

“Fantastic. Probably we've got to forget about the jet lag now. [On the pitch conditions, India's bowling performance, and how the surface changed during New Zealand's innings] So when we started bowling, I thought it was playing a bit slow. The ball was holding a bit, and we bowled a little ahead compared to the hard lengths we should have been hitting,” Shreyas Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Iyer opened up on India’s top-order

Furthermore, Iyer talked about if he gives any instructions to the duo of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson on how to go about their business, considering their recent brilliant form for the Men in Blue.

“They're experienced enough now. Yeah, they're absolutely experienced enough. You don't have to tell them how to go about their business. They know exactly what they're doing, and once they get going, it's just about the momentum they carry forward, and today was just an example of that. So obviously it doesn't happen every time, but once they click, you see that they set a game for us, and the rest of us, we just come and steady the ship and see to it that we finish off the game,” Iyer said.

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