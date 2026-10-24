Shreyas Iyer on the verge of breaking Rohit Sharma's elite record ahead of second NZ T20I

The stage is set for the second T20I of the ongoing multi-format series between India and New Zealand. The two sides will meet at Hagley Oval in Christchurch for the clash on October 24th. It is worth noting that the Indian team got off to a good start to the series, having won the first T20I in brilliant fashion.

Ahead of the second T20I of the series, many eyes will be set upon how the Men in Blue fare against the Black Caps as they look to extend their lead in the series. It is interesting to note that skipper Shreyas Iyer will have some attention on him as well as the star batter, who is on the verge of breaking a brilliant record.

It is worth noting that Iyer needs just 25 runs to surpass Rohit Sharma and become the Indian captain with the most runs scored in a year in T20I cricket. Currently, the record is held by Rohit Sharma, who has 656 runs to his name that he amassed in 2022. Shreyas Iyer’s tally sits at 632 runs currently.

What did Shreyas Iyer say after winning the first T20I

It is interesting to note that the first T20I of the series between India and New Zealand was one to remember. The game saw New Zealand come in to bat first, and the Black Caps put forth a brilliant showing, scoring 225 runs in the first innings. Chasing down the target, the performances of Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, and Naman Dhir stood out as India chased down the target and won the game by four wickets.

After the game, skipper Iyer took centre stage and talked about how the pitch reacted in the early stages of the game, but his side did well to adapt and eventually emerged victorious.

“So when we started bowling, I thought it was playing a bit slow. The ball was holding a bit, and we bowled a little ahead compared to the hard lengths we should have been hitting. But as soon as the game progressed, we saw the dew coming in, and the wicket was skidding flatter as the ball was getting through and coming onto the bat pretty well, and that's how they got the momentum and they reached to 220,” Iyer said.

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