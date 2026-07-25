Shreyas Iyer on the brink of history ahead of second T20I clash against Zimbabwe

Harare:

India and Zimbabwe are all set to take on each other in the second T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides will meet at the Harare Sports Club on July 25, and the Men in Blue will be looking to put in their best performance in the clash as they have the chance to clinch the series.

Ahead of the game, India skipper Shreyas Iyer has a chance to script history. It is worth noting that should Iyer win the toss in the clash, the batter will become the first captain in international cricket history to remain undefeated at the toss across his first nine matches in charge.

He began his brilliant luck with the toss in his first game, which was the first T20I against Ireland, and has been unbeaten throughout his stint as skipper so far. If he wins the toss against Zimbabwe in the second T20I, he will break the record of Wally Hammond that has stood for 88 years, becoming the first captain to win nine international tosses in a row.

What did Shreyas Iyer say after India’s win the first T20I?

Having won the game in the first T20I, skipper Shreyas Iyer came forward and talked about his side’s performance, claiming how delighted he was to have won the game. It is worth noting that under Iyer’s leadership, India lost two games to Ireland and four straight matches to England as well before finally winning against Zimbabwe.

“Exceptional. They were tremendous in terms of execution and me getting my first win, can't be more happier. (On his his team adapted to conditions) Absolutely, as I mentioned earlier, I was anticipating the bounce and there was decent amount of bounce on this wicket, especially from the hard length. And also it was variable at the start. I personally feel that in both the innings it was there. But exceptional start given by Mayank, the way he bowled in terms of executing his line and length, not giving them room to score runs,” Iyer said after the first T20I.

Also Read:

Former Indian cricketer lays out difference between playing in the IPL and on foreign soil