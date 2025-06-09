Shreyas Iyer on captaincy: 'I love to come out and lead because it brings responsibility' Shreyas Iyer holds a unique record for being the only captain to lead three different teams in the IPL finals. Shreyas has led Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to the runners-up finish, while he has helped Kolkata Knight Riders win the IPL in 2024.

Shreyas Iyer's captaincy has been hailed by many as the Mumbai batter has churned out brilliant campaigns for teams under him. After leading Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title and first in 10 years in 2024, Iyer took Punjab Kings in the final of the 2025 season for the first time in 11 years.

Iyer holds the unique record for being the only captain to lead three different teams to the IPL finals. He captained Delhi Capitals to their only final in 2020, led KKR to the 2024 title and PBKS to the runners-up finish in 2025.

The Mumbai star, who is currently leading Sobo Mumbai Falcons in the T20 Mumbai League, has opened up on his thoughts on the leadership and what it brings out of him. "It (captaincy) brings in a lot of maturity and responsibility. You are always expected to perform and contribute in the best way possible for the team because whenever there is a hurdle or some kind of adversity you face as a team, they always come to the captain," Iyer told the T20 Mumbai League after taking his team into the semifinals on Sunday.

"I think I have got a lot of experience as I have been captaining since I was 22. I have enjoyed the moments and also embraced it. I love the fact to come out and lead," added Iyer.

'I try to get into my zone': Shreyas

The PBKS captain added that he tries to get into his zone and try things which are in front of him. The cricketing fraternity was in awe of him when he was inthe zone and helped PBKS chase down 204 against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. That marked the first defeat for MI while defending a score of over 200 in the history of the Indian cash-rich league.

Speaking on getting into the zone, Shreyas said, "I just try to get into my zone and I try to do things which are there in front of me. I try to stay focused as much as possible, just stay in the present, embrace the situation, embrace the crowd because sometimes they get very electrifying and pass on the energy to you. So I keep telling myself that I want the crowd to cheer my name, and that brings that kind of motivation."

"There are familiar faces in the dressing room, I have played with a few of them in club cricket and also in my school and college teams. I am glad to be back and play with my teammates here." he said on playing with familiar faces in the league.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons will take on Namo Bandra Blasters in the semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.