Shreyas Iyer maintains positive intent after third T20I loss, reflects on importance of learning from mistakes

Bristol:

The Indian team continued their horrid run of form as they succumbed to yet another loss in the third T20I of the ongoing five-game series against England. The two sides met at the County Ground in Bristol on July 9, and the hosts registered a dominant nine-wicket victory.

After posting a total of 158 runs in the first innings, India was unable to limit England with the ball as the hosts chased down the target with ease, clinching the series in the process as well.

India captain Shreyas Iyer, in the post-match interview, remained positive and claimed how important it is to learn from the mistakes after the team crumbled to a nine-wicket defeat. In his chat with Morgan, Shreyas Iyer said that he believed that the team has quick learners and was sure that they would get stronger for the next game.

“It's important that you learn quickly from your mistakes so that the team also benefits eventually out of it. And I'm sure that there are quick learners in the team. I'm sure they will assess themselves and get back stronger in the next game,” said Iyer.

Shreyas Iyer weighed in on the nature of the side

Further in the conversation, Iyer also revealed that for many of the Indian players, the conditions were new, and errors would teach them to be mindful of such conditions.

“See, this is the transition phase, and we will be making a lot of mistakes. You see a lot of youngsters playing here in these conditions for the first time. So mistakes will definitely make them realise how important it is to adapt and have that awareness when you come into overseas conditions,” he added.

It is interesting to note that Iyer was the only positive aspect of the Men in Blue’s performance in the game, scoring 80* runs in 49 deliveries, while the entirety of the batting attack faced a collapse. The team saw an early collapse of wickets, with openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma, along with Ishan Kishan, falling in the first six overs, together making a total of 35 runs. It was Iyer’s unbeaten knock that helped India post a total of 158 runs on the board in the first innings.

Written by Vipashana Thakur. Vipashana Thakur is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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