Shreyas Iyer likely to miss IPL 2023, WTC final; star player to undergo surgery

India star player Shreyas Iyer who pulled out of the fourth Test against Australia due to a back injury is set to undergo surgery. According to a new update, Iyer is likely to be ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League and World Test Championship final. He is expected to be out of action for four to five months.

"Iyer has been advised to go for surgery. He is keen to get operated on by a specialist in London, but if there is a decent option in India, then the surgery could take place here also," a source told TOI.

Iyer is the skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders and in his absence, the team will have to look at other captaincy options. There has been speculation that Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, or Nitish Rana can take the role of captaincy for the team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet issued a statement on Iyer's current situation. Iyer got injured after India's tour to Bangladesh. He was ruled out of the New Zealand ODI series.

Recently a report by Cricbuzz stated Shreyas Iyer's back scan result isn't promising. The report further stated that Iyer consulted specialist Abhay Nene in Mumbai, who works for Bombay and Lilavati hospitals.

In his IPL career, Iyer has played 101 matches and has played 2776 runs. He has registered the highest score of 96 runs and has smashed 19 half-centuries. The IPL is set to begin on the 31st of March and KKR will lock horns with Punjab Kings in their first match of the tournament on April 1.

