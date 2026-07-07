Shreyas Iyer joins Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni in unique list with toss win against England in third T20I

New Delhi:

The third T20I of the ongoing five-game series between India and England kicked off with the two sides taking on each other at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on July 7th. The clash began with India winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Skipper Shreyas Iyer would hope to put in a good showing and register his first win as T20I skipper.

It is worth noting that with the toss win, Shreyas Iyer joined the likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in the list of skippers with the most consecutive tosses won by an India T20I captain.

It is worth noting that this was Iyer’s fifth straight toss victory, and he became the captain with the joint third most toss victories as India’s T20I leader. Opting to bowl first, India would hope to put in a good showing and register their first win of the series.

Shreyas Iyer weighed in on his side’s performances after the toss

Speaking at the toss, Shreyas Iyer revealed the Indian team’s playing XI, and branded the loss in the second T20I as a minor hiccup and something to be put behind them. He also talked about how he would be backing his bowlers to get the job done in the third T20I.

“We’re going to bowl first. [On the narrow defeat in the previous game and backing the bowlers] Yes, I think that was just a hiccup which you can’t control, and you definitely have to back your bowler. He’s thinking a bit too much, but I know everyone goes through that patch. But boys are in high spirits anyway. I had a chat with him. Definitely, every player goes through that phase in their life,” Iyer said.

“So, a great learning for him as well and also for the team. [On the positives from the previous game and the pitch] Certainly, by the looks of it, I feel it’s a beautiful wicket,” he added.

Most consecutive tosses won by an India captain (T20Is)

7 - MS Dhoni (May 2010 - Feb 2012)

6 - Virat Kohli (Aug 2019 - Dec 2019)

5 - Rohit Sharma (Feb 2020 - Feb 2022)

5 - MS Dhoni (September 2007)

5* - Shreyas Iyer (June 2026 - July 2026)

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